A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical Sets Broadway Dates and Theater

The new musical A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will play at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre this winter. Performances will begin on November 2 ahead of a December 4 opening night. Tony winner Michael Mayer will direct with Steven Hoggett choreographing. Oscar nominee Anthony McCaren wrote the book for the musical, which features Diamond's music.

The production will have its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre with Will Swenson leading the cast as Diamond. Mark Jacoby, Robyn Hurder and Linda Powell will also appear in the world premiere. Casting for the Broadway production is to be announced.

Diamond is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide. He won a 1974 Grammy Award for the soundtrack to the film Jonathan Livingston Seagull, which was followed by nine additional Grammy nominations. His hit songs include "America," "Sweet Caroline," "September Morn," "Love on the Rocks," "Solitary Man," "Kentucky Woman" and "Heartlight."

A Beautiful Noise will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Jessica Paz and hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren. The production will have music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino and Brian Usifer.