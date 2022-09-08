 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Learn About Almost Famous, KPOP & More on The Broadway Show's Fall Preview

The Broadway Show
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 8, 2022
Solea Pfeiffer & Casey Likes on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Autumn is just around the corner, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has the inside scoop on all of the eagerly anticipated fall theater offerings. Before the fall preview special airs nationwide, we're offering a first look below. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on September 11 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

View Comments

Star Files

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Corey Hawkins

Casey Likes

Solea Pfeiffer

Will Swenson
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford to Star in Sweeney Todd on Broadway
  2. A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Starring Will Swenson, Confirms Broadway Cast
  3. Nathan Lane, Colman Domingo, Laurie Metcalf & More Win 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Back to Top