Save the Date! A Guide to Upcoming Broadway Shows

Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl," Sarah Jessica Parker in "Plaza Suite," Joaquina Kalukango and Chilina Kennedy in "Paradise Square" and Patrick J. Adams and Jesse Williams in "Take Me Out" (Photos: Matthew Murphy/Joan Marcus/Kevin Berne/Catherine Wessel)

Broadway is officially back and there are many exciting productions making their way to the stage in the coming months. Here's the need-to-know information on this year's Broadway-bound plays and musicals.

February

Plaza Suite

Previews Begin: February 25, Opening Night: March 28

Real-life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick star in Neil Simon’s comedy at the Hudson Theatre. This is a portrait of three couples (each played by Broderick and Parker) successively occupying a suite at the Plaza Hotel. Watch director John Benjamin Hickey talk about the production below. Get tickets!

March

Mr. Saturday Night

Previews Begin: March 1, Opening Night: March 31

Billy Crystal returns to Broadway in a new musical based on the film of the same name at the Nederlander Theatre. Crystal reprises the role of Buddy Young Jr.,an outrageous comedian seeking one more shot at the spotlight, from the original 1992 movie. Get tickets!

The Little Prince

Previews Begin: March 4, Opening Night: March 17

A high-flying new stage show based on the beloved 1942 book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry about a young hero on an extraordinary adventure arrives at the Broadway Theatre. The production features dance, aerial acrobatics and video-mapping technology. Get tickets!

Take Me Out

Previews Begin: March 10, Opening Night: April 4

Richard Greenberg's 2003 Tony-winning play returns to Broadway. Starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, the play celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America’s favorite pastime. Get tickets!

Paradise Square

Previews Begin: March 15, Opening Night: April 3

This new musical that takes a look at denizens of a local saloon makes its Broadway debut at the Barrymore Theatre. Watch stars Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy, Matt Bogart, Nathaniel Stampley and Kevin Dennis perform the opening song below! Get tickets!

Birthday Candles

Previews Begin: March 18, Opening Night: April 10

Debra Messing stars in Noah Haidle's new play at the American Airlines Theatre. The Emmy winner plays a woman dropping in on birthdays from the ages of 17 to 101 and exploring what makes a lifetime…into a life? Get tickets!

The Minutes

Previews Begin: March 19, Opening Night: April 7

Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid makes his Broadway debut in Tracy Letts' Pulitzer-finalist drama about the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town. The production will now play Broadway's Studio 54. Get tickets!

American Buffalo

Previews Begin: March 22, Opening Night: April 14

Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss play three small-time hustlers who want a bigger cut of the American dream in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Watch the stars discuss the play below. Get tickets!

Funny Girl

Previews Begin: March 26, Opening Night: April 24

Beanie Feldstein stars as Fanny Brice in this bittersweet comedy about an indomitable girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. The first-ever Broadway revival of the classic musical comedy will play the August Wilson Theatre. Say "hello, gorgeous!" to the first photo of Feldstein in the role. Get tickets!

How I Learned to Drive

Previews Begin: March 29, Opening Night: April 19

The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1997 play reunites original stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Hear the two stars talk about their reunion 20 years later below! Get tickets!

Macbeth

Previews Begin: March 29, Opening Night: April 28

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga star in a thrilling production of Shakespeare's heart-racing drama at the Longacre Theatre, directed by Tony winner Sam Gold. Get tickets!

April

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Previews Begin: April 1, Opening Night: April 20

Camille A. Brown directs and choreographs the Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's choreopoem, which tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song and movement, at the Booth Theatre. Get tickets!



Beetlejuice

Resumes performances: April 8

The musical based on the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name returns to Broadway to haunt the Marquis Theatre after its original production had its final performance cut short. It's aa remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O! Get tickets!

Please Note: Audience members must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all Broadway shows through April 30 and wear masks during the performance. Click here for more information.