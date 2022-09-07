New Musical Based on Life of Muhammad Ali Being Developed for Broadway

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee! A new musical about the life of world heavyweight boxing champion and civil rights leader Muhammad Ali is being developed for Broadway. Ali is created by Teddy Abrams, the music director of Louisville Orchestra, which is in Ali's hometown. The new work will be written and directed by Clint Dryer, who serves as the Deputy Artistic Director of London's National Theatre.

Abrams will write the score for the production, which may feature some thematic pieces he wrote for the multimedia rap-oratorio The Greatest: Muhammad Ali, which premiered in 2017 at the Louisville Orchestra. Richard Willis is on board as producer for the musical, which has the full support from Lonnie Ali, the boxing champ'swidow.

“Muhammad has been a muse and continues to be a source of inspiration to so many artists around the world,” said Lonnie Ali. “I’m so proud to support this project and am thrilled to see his story brought to life on the Broadway stage.”

Deemed “The Greatest of All Time,” Ali was born in 1942 and raised during the early years of television and the American dream. His childhood in Louisville, Kentucky, along with the love and devotion from his mother (and later from his wife Lonnie), set the stage for him to become not only the greatest boxer of all time, as well as an activist, entertainer, artist and philanthropist. Ali’s combination of courage, confidence, swagger, compassion, humor and optimism united people during the American Civil Rights Movement, and his vision for a world without hate inspired generations of activists who continues to inspire today’s generation.

Willis hopes to have Ali on Broadway by November 2024. The musical will be produced by Willis, Brook T. Smith and TheTribecaWorkshop in collaboration with ABG Entertainment in partnership with Lonnie Ali.

The musical will play a pre-Broadway engagement with details to be announced.