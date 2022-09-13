Here's a First Look at Tony Winner Lena Hall in Little Shop of Horrors

Tony winner Lena Hall stepped into off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors on September 6. The production, which is running at the Westside Theatre, is based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and features a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman. Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it. The show stars Rob McClure as Seymour, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon. The cast also includes Cristina Raé, Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, Zakiya Baptiste, Teddy Yudain, Weston Long, Michael Iannucci, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith and Melissa Victor. As previously reported, Tony nominees Bryce Pinkham and Brad Oscar along with Tiffany Renee Thompson will join the cast later this month. Get a glimpse at Hall in the production below!

Lena Hall as Audrey and Rob McClure as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Lena Hall as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Lena Hall as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)