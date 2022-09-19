Antonio Banderas & Stephen Schwartz Are Collaborating on New Musical About Pablo Picasso

Tony nominee Antonio Banderas and composer Stephen Schwartz are teaming up to create a new musical based on the life of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, according to ABC Cultura. Banderas is set to star in the show he conceived with Schwartz creating music and lyrics along with Gordon Greenberg, who is co-writing the book and will direct. Caridad Svich is also collaborating on the production, which will have scenes both in English and Spanish.

Banderas, a Tony nominee for his 2003 Broadway debut in Nine, played Picasso in an episode of the anthology series Genius. He is best known for his roles in films such as The Mambo Kings, Desperado, Assassins, Evita, The Mask of Zorro, Frida, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Take the Lead and as the voice of “Puss in Boots” in the second and third installments of Dreamworks’ animated Shrek films. He was nominated for a 2020 Academy Award for his performance in Pain and Glory.

The musical is being co-produced with Trafalgar Entertainment with plans for both London and Broadway productions. It is currently being developed by Teatro Soho CaixaBank in Málaga, Banderas' theater that was launched in 2019. Banderas is currently working on a Spanish-speaking production of Schwartz's Godspell. His previous works at Teatro Soho CaixaBank include A Chorus Line and Company.