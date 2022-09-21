See Photos of Funny Girl Stars Lea Michele & Tovah Feldshuh on Broadway

Nobody's gonna rain on their parade! After stepping out of Funny Girl due to COVID-19, Glee star Lea Michele is back in the production, and now, there are wonderful photos of her in the show. Michele stars as Fanny Brice (Julie Benko plays the part on Thursday evenings) alongside Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice and original cast members Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan. TAke a look at the photos below, and then go see Michele's (and Rachel Berry's!) Broadway dreams come true at the August Wilson Theatre.

Lea Michele as Fanny Brice with Ramin Karimloo's Nick Arnstein in Funny Girl.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Hello, gorgeous! Lea Michele takes the stage as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Lea Michele as Fanny Brice and Ramin Karimloo as Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Lea Michele as Fanny Brice and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan in Funny Girl.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice and Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan in Funny Girl.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)