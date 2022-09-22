Brian d'Arcy James & Andy Karl to Return to Broadway's Into the Woods

Some familiar faces are heading back Into the Woods on Broadway. The twice-extended revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods is set to continue playing the St. James Theatre through January 8, 2023. Lear deBessonet directs the Broadway transfer of the Encores! staging with Lorin Latarro choreographing and Rob Berman serving as music director.

Original cast member Brian d'Arcy James will return to the production as the Baker on October 25, replacing current star Sebastian Arcelus, who will take his final bow on October 23. Andy Karl, who previously played Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, will take over the role of Rapunzel's Prince on October 11, replacing original cast member Joshua Henry, who will play his final performance on October 9.

Stephanie J. Block will stay with the production as the Baker's Wife along with Montego Glover and Patina Miller sharing the role of the Witch, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Cole Thompson as Jack, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel and Jim Stanek as the Steward. Ann Harada reprises her role of Jack’s Mother from the Encores! production beginning on September 27, replacing Aymee Garcia. Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore and Cameron Johnson serve as swings

The above cast members are set to stay with the production through November 22. Casting for those who will appear in the musical throughout its final months will be announced later.

This marks the third revival of Into the Woods and its first time back on Broadway in 20 years. A movie adaptation was released in 2014.