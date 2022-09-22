Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Set for NY Phil Gala

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More to Perform at NY Phil Gala

A slew of Broadway stars will perform at NY Phil's The Journey: David Geffen Hall Opening Gala. The concert will feature Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda performing a suite from Hamilton with Tony winners Brian Stokes Mitchell and Bernadette Peters and Tony nominees Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams performing alongide the NY Phil. The evening is a celebration of the successful completion of a 20-year journey to the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. The gala will take place on October 26 at 7PM at Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall. Tickets go on sale on September 27.

Sarah Brightman to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sarah Brightman, who originated the role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera in the West End and on Broadway, will be cemented in history. On October 6, the actress will receive as star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category. The dedication ceremony will be hosted by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and feature speeches by Broadway's current Christine in Phantom Emilie Kouatchou, Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth and more.

Tony Winner David Alan Grier to Play Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

The clock's ticking for David Alan Grier. The Soldier's Play Tony winner has been tapped to play Cogsworth in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, according to Variety. The two-hour hybrid animated and live-action special will feature performances of the original songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman in front of a live audience at Disney Studios. Alongside a screening of the film, it will include live never-before-seen musical performances and new sets and costumes inspired by the story. As previously announced, H.E.R. will play Belle alongside Tony nominees Josh Groban as the Beast and Joshua Henry as Gaston. EGOT-er Rita Moreno will serve as the night’s narrator. The special will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and air on December 15 on ABC and be available to stream on Disney+ the next day.

Tony Nominee Christina Anderson Named Winner of 2022 Horton Foote Prize

Christina Anderson has been awarded the 2022 Horton Foote Prize for her play the ripple, the wave that carried me home. Anderson will be honored at a private celebration on October 24 at New York’s Lotos Club where she will be presented with $50,000 and a limited edition of Keith Carter’s iconic photograph of Horton Foote. Playwrights Paula Vogel and Lynn Nottage will present Anderson with the prize at the celebration. the ripple, the wave that carried me home follows Janice, whose childhood was steeped in her parents' activism as they fought for the integration of public swimming pools in 1960s Kansas and taught scores of Black children to swim. But Janice later steps away from her parents' politics and starts her own life and family far away until she's pressed into speaking at a ceremony honoring her father. Anderson was nominated for a Tony Award for writing the book for last season's Paradise Square.