Odds & Ends: Audra McDonald's London Palladium Concert to Be Filmed

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Audra McDonald's London Concert to Be Filmed

Six-time Tony winner and Ohio State Murders-bound star Audra McDonald will take the London stage on September 25. Her solo concert at the London Palladium will be captured for future film distribution. McDonald is set to perform songs from the great American songbookwith the 46-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra, conducted by Andy Einhorn. Further details regarding the release of the filmed performance will be announced later.

Idina Menzel Releases "The Loud Mouse Song"

As previously reported, Idina Menzel and her sister Cara Mentzel have teamed up to write a children's book, and the Tony winner has created a song to go with it. Loud Mouse will be published by Disney Hyperion on September 27. The story follows a young mouse named Dee, who loves to sing and has a very supportive sister. When she performs in front of her class for the first time, something magical happens. Check out the lyric video created using Jaclyn Sinquett’s illustrations below.

Lea Salonga, Alice Ripley & More Set for Frank Wildhorn Musical Workshop

Complete casting has been announced for the modern musical adaptation of The Song of Bernadette developmental workshop from Frank Wildhorn, Robin Lerner and Rinne B Groff. It will feature Sophia Anne Caruso, Lea Salonga, Alice Ripley, Javier Muñoz, Colton Ryan, L. Steven Taylor, Katie Lee Hill, Eric Anderson, Eliseo N. Roman and Paul Anthony Stewart. The show tells the true story of Bernadette Soubirous (Caruso), an impoverished young girl living in the remote village of Lourdes, France in the mid1800s. One day while collecting firewood with her sister, she sees a vision that changes her life and the town of Lourdes forever. "After the desolate quiet of these last couple years, to hear these amazing, beautiful, soulful voices fill this rehearsal room, is like a miracle," Wildhorn said.

Ruthie Ann Miles

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

City Center's The Light in the Piazza Announces New Dates

Craig Lucas and Adam Guettel’s The Light in the Piazza has shifted dates at City Center. It was originally announced to run from February 1, 2023 through February 5 annd will now play from June 21, 2023 through June 25. The production, directed by Chay Yew, will star Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Margaret Johnson. Additional casting and further details will be announced later. As previously announced, Tony winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will star in a Parade at New York City Center from November 1 through November 6.

Watch This "We Don't Talk About Bruno" ASL Music Video

In celebration of the International Day of Sign Languages on September 23, Disney Music Group and Deaf West Theatre have released an American Sign Language version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's chart-topping song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto. “The impact this film has on children cannot be dismissed," DJ Kurs, Deaf West’s Artistic Director, said in a statement. "By working with Disney Music Group on expanding the access to one of their songs to the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing communities brings us immense pride." Featuring an all-Deaf Colombian and Latinx cast, this signed video adaptation of the hit song utilizes both ASL and Colombian Sign Language (or LSC—Lengua de Señas Colombiana). The video features Nataly Barahona, Andres Otalora, Donna Valverde, Jasmine Garcia, Joseph Rocha and Andrea Rodriguez. Watch below!

Barbra Streisand Album Gets Release Date 60 Years Later

Variety reports that Barbra Streisand — Live at the Bon Soir, which was originally supposed to be her debut album in 1962 (The Barbra Streisand Album took that title in 1963), is finally being released. The record is scheduled to come out on November 4, 60 years to the week after Streisand’s shows at the Bon Soir club in Greenwich Village were originally recorded. It will be released digitally and on CD by Columbia Legacy and in special SACD and two-LP vinyl editions by Impex Records. Listen to “Cry Me a River” now.