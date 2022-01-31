Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Hits Number One on Billboard Hot 100

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," the popular song from the movie Encanto , has hit another musical milestone. It has hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda's first-ever song to nab the spot. The tune also unseats 15-time Grammy winner Adele's hit "Easy on Me," which spent 10 weeks at number one. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data.

The song surpassed Frozen's Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go," which hit number five. There have been only three other songs from Disney animated films to break the top five: "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, which hit number one in 1993, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, which peaked at number four in 1994, and "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, which also hit number four in 1995. The Encanto hit will not be nominated for an Oscar, since it was not submitted for consideration. “Dos Oruguitas,” another entry from Miranda’s score, was the only song submitted from Encanto.

Encanto is set in Colombia and tells the story of a magical family. The animated musical film is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush and co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith.

Listen to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" below.