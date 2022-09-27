Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-Winning Topdog/Underdog Begins Broadway Performances

The revival of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning play Topdog/Underdog, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, begins performances at Broadway's John Golden Theatre on September 27. Opening night is set for October 20.

The two-hander features Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Booth and Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Lincoln.

Suzan-Lori Parks

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Topdog/Underdog is a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity that tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, whose names were given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Parks became the first Black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama when she received the award in 2002 for Topdog/Underdog. The play first bowed on Broadway with Mos Def and Jeffrey Wright. That production garnered two Tony nominations, including Best Play.

Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes and sound design by Justin Ellington.