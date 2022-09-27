Odds & Ends: George Takei, Utkarsh Ambudkar & More Join Avatar: The Last Airbender

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

George Takei & More Board Avatar: The Last Airbender

More casting has been revealed for Netflix's previously announced Avatar: The Last Airbender, the live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series. Broadway alums George Takei and Utkarsh Ambudkar as well as Nathaniel Arcand, Irene Bedard, François Chau, Lucian-River Chauhan, Arden Cho, Meegwun Fairbrother, Ruy Iskandar, Hiro Kanagawa, Randall Duk Kim, C.S. Lee, Ryan Mah, A Martinez, Amber Midthunder, Joel Oulette, Danny Pudi, James Sie, Momona Tamada and Thalia Tran have joined the project. As previously reported, Daniel Dae Kim, who made his Broadway debut in 2016 in The King and I opposite Marin Mazzie, is set to star in the show alongside Dallas Liu, Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley.

Get a Glimpse at the World Premiere of How to Dance in Ohio

The new musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning HBO documentary of the same name, is having its world premiere at Syracuse Stage through October 9. The musical features a book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura, choreography by Mayte Natalio and direction by Sammi Cannold. It follows the challenges and exhilarations faced by a group of seven autistic young adults at a counseling center in Columbus, Ohio. With the support of clinical psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo (played by Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia), the center arranges a spring formal dance and encourages them as they encounter love, fear, stress, excitement and hope on the path to human connection. Take a look below.

Matthew Broderick & Laura Benanti Join No Hard Feelings

Tony winners Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti are set to play Andrew Barth Feldman's parents in the previously announced comedy film No Hard Feelings, Deadline reports. Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in the Sony Pictures movie, helmed by Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky. The film, which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips, will be released on June 16,2023.

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical Announces New Casting

Bob Marley alternate David Albury will take over the lead role from Michael Duke in the final weeks of the West End run of Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical. Cleopatra Rey will play Rita Marley, taking over the role from Gabrielle Brooks. Joining the cast are Ivano Turco, Tom Bowen, Newtion Matthews, Philip Kamau, Kristiano Ricardo, Zack Richards, Jack Matthew, Andrè Antonio, Cartell Green-Brown, Michael Jeremiah, Summer Priest and Lauran Rae. As previously reported, the show will play its final performance in London’s West End on January 8, 2023. It has been playing at the Lyric Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue since last October and was nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, winning the award for Best Orchestrations. Following the West End run, the production will embark on a U.K. tour with details to be announced soon. A cast recording, featuring Olivier Award nominee Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley, will be released later this year.

London Dates Announced for Daniel Fish's Oklahoma!

The Tony-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! will play London's Wyndham’s Theatre beginning on February 16, 2023. Opening night is set for February 28 with the the run set to play through September 2. Directed by Daniel Fish, this production of Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard SummerScape, followed by an engagement at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, where it had a sold-out run in 2018. This Oklahoma! has been re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century. Featuring music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille, the production opened on Broadway in April 2019 and was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards, going on to win Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Ali Stroker. Casting for the London production will be announced later.