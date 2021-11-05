Odds & Ends: Harvey Fierstein Joins Billy Eichner's Upcoming Rom-Com Bros

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Harvey Fierstein & Bowen Yang Join Bros

In addition to revising the book for the forthcoming, Beanie Feldstein-led Broadway revival of Funny Girl, Harvey Fierstein will appear in Billy Eichner's upcoming film Bros. Variety reports that Saturday Night Live standout Bowen Yang will also appear in the movie. This romantic comedy feature is in the works with Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures. Its principal cast is comprised exclusively of out, LGBTQ+ individuals. Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) will direct from his screenplay, which was co-written with Eichner. The project is slated to hit theaters in August 2022.

Daniel Dae Kim (Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Daniel Dae Kim Joins Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series

Daniel Dae Kim, who made his Broadway debut in 2016 in The King and I alongside Marin Mazzie, is set to star in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's beloved animated series. According to Deadline, Kim will play Fire Lord Ozai, the ruthlessly driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands that everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teenage son, Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu). As a series regular, Kim joins previously cast leads Liu, Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara) and Ian Ousley (Sokka).

Lights Up on Broadway! Has Your Holiday Shopping Covered

Registration is now open for Lights Up on Broadway!, a new, holiday shopping experience that is beginning on November 7 at 3PM ET. Fans can come together either online or in-person to shop at he Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle. The vendors currently scheduled to participate in this year’s holiday marketplace include Scenery Bags, Stagedoor Candle Co. and more. Head here for more info.

Jeremy Jordan in Bonnie & Clyde (Photo: Nathan Johnson)

West End's Bonnie & Clyde Concert Announces Casting

Casting is complete for the previously announced, one-night-only concert performance of Bonnie & Clyde in the West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on January 18, 2022. Joining Jeremy Jordan as Clyde will now be Olivier-nominated performer Frances Mayli McCann as Bonnie; Laura Osnes is no longer performing in the concert. The principal cast is completed by Olivier Award winner George Maguire as Buck, Natalie McQueen as Blanche, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Preacher and Liam Tamne as Ted. The company is rounded out by Casey Al-Shaqsy, Simon Anthony, Gillian Bevan, Eloise Davies, Adrian Grove, Debbie Kurup, Matthew Malthouse, Jeremy Secomb, Russell Wilcox and Julie Yammanee.