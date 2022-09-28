Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise, Starring Will Swenson, to Release Cast Recording

The Broadway production of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, starring Will Swenson, is releasing a cast recording on November 2, the same day that the production begins performances at the Broadhurst Theatre. Opening night is set for December 4, and the digital single of the classic song “Cracklin’ Rosie” is now available on all streaming platforms.

The cast recording is produced by Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, who is one of the show’s producers with Broadway veteran Ken Davenport. This marks Gaudio’s seventh collaboration with Neil Diamond’s work. He previously produced Diamond’s platinum-selling albums You Don’t Bring Me Flowers, September Morn and the soundtrack to The Jazz Singer. All songs from A Beautiful Noise are written or co-written by Diamond. Orchestrations are by Gaudio, Sonny Paladino and Brian Usifer.

In addition to Swenson, the show features Mark Jacoby, Robyn Hurder, Linda Powell, Jessie Fisher, Michael McCormick, Tom Alan Robbins and Bri Sudia. The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari, Jordan Dobson, Ninako Donville, Paige Faure, Nick Fradiani, Kalonjee Gallimore, Samantha Gershman, Becky Gulsvig, Alex Hairston, Makai Hernandez, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Robert Pendilla, Max Sangerman and MiMi Scardulla.

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained stardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

A Beautiful Noise features a book by Anthony McCarten, direction by Michael Mayer and choreography by Steven Hoggett.