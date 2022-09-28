 Skip to main content
Get a First Look at Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy & More in Leopoldstadt on Broadway

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 28, 2022
Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Faye Castelow and David Krumholtz in "Leopoldstadt"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

New photos of Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Leopoldstadt are here. The play, directed by Patrick Marber, began performances ar Broadway's Longacre Theatre on September 14 and opens on October 2. It is set in Vienna's Jewish quarter and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th century, spanning over 50 years. The 38-member cast includes Broadway alums Brandon UranowitzCaissie LevyAnthony RosenthalBetsy Aidem, Corey Brill, Gina Ferrall, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, David KrumholtzTedra MillanSeth Numrich and Dylan Wallach. It also marks the Broadway debuts of Jesse Aaronson, Jenna Augen, Japhet Balaban, Daniel Cantor, Faye Castelow, Erica Dasher, Eden Epstein, Arty Froushan, Charlotte Graham, Colleen Litchfield, Aaron Neil, Chris Stevens, Reese Bogin, Max Ryan Burach, Michael Deaner, Romy Fay, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Jaxon Cain Grundleger, Wesley Holloway, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Aaron Shuf and Drew Ryan Squire. Check out the photos below and be sure to get tickets to see the sweeping production for yourself.

The cast of Leopoldstadt.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Joshua Satine as Young Jacob in Leopoldstadt.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Caissie Levy as Eva and Brandon Uranowitz as Ludwig in Leopoldstadt.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
