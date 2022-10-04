Complete Cast Announced for Parade, Starring Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond

Complete casting has been announced for New York City Center's upcoming staging of Parade. As previously reported, Tony winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will star in the show. Michael Arden will direct the production, which will serve as New York City Center's Annual Gala Presentation for the 2022–23 season. Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry’s musical will open on November 1 with a gala performance and run through November 6. Funds raised through the performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Joining Diamond as Lucille Frank and Platt as Leo Frank are Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter as Angela, Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper as Newt Lee, John Dossett as Old Soldier/Judge Roan, Erin Rose Doyle as Mary Phagan, Manoel Felciano as Tom Watson, Brody Grant as Young Soldier, Alex Joseph Grayson as Jim Conley, Danielle Lee Greaves as Minnie McKnight, Christopher Gurr as Mr. Peavy, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Britt Craig, Sean Allan Krill as Governor Slaton, Douglas Lyons as Riley, Erin Mackey as Mrs. Phagan, Ashlyn Maddox as Factory Girl, Sophia Manicone as Iola Stover, Gaten Matarazzo as Frankie Epps, Howard McGillin as Luther Rosser, Grace McLean as Sally Slaton, William Michals, Paul Alexander Nolan as Hugh Dorsey, Sofie Poliakoff as Factory Girl and Jackson Teeley.

Inspired by historical events, Parade follows Lucille and Leo Frank—a Jewish couple living in Marietta, Georgia—as they are pulled apart and drawn together by Leo’s 1913 murder trial, conviction, appeal and eventual lynching.

Parade first bowed on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre in 1998. Composer Brown and librettist Uhry both won Tony Awards for their work. The original production starred Brent Carver and Carolee Carmello.