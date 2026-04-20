2026 Drama League Awards Nominations Announced

The Drama League has announced the nominees for the 2026 Drama League Awards. Honoring Broadway and off-Broadway achievements, the nominations were announced by Natalie Venetia Belcon and Corbin Bleu at the official announcement event held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community—the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. The 92nd Annual Drama League Awards will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 15.
See the full list of nominations below:
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Caroline
Cold War Choir Practice
Kyoto
Liberation
Marcel on the Train
The Monsters
Prince F****t
Rheology
Spread
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
Anna Christie
The Brothers Size
Bug
Gruesome Playground Injuries
Twelfth Night
You Got Older
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Beau the Musical
Bigfoot
Mexodus
My Joy is Heavy
Night Side Songs
Saturday Church
The Seat of Our Pants
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Bat Boy: The Musical
The Gospel at Colonus
Oratorio For Living Things
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
The Wild Party
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Knud Adams, Cold War Choir Practice
Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Tatyana-Marie Carlo, Spread
Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Prince F****t
David Cromer, Caroline
Trip Cullman, Becky Shaw
Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, Kyoto
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman and Little Bear Ridge Road
Marshall Pailet, Marcel on the Train
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lili-Anne Brown, The Wild Party
Rachel Chavkin, My Joy is Heavy
Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio For Living Things
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Danny Mefford, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Bigfoot
David Mendizábal, Mexodus
Sam Pinkleton, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Leigh Silverman, The Seat of Our Pants
Alex Timbers, Bat Boy: The Musical
DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE
Caroline Aaron, The Reservoir
Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Jon Bernthal, Dog Day Afternoon
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Kerry Butler, Bat Boy: The Musical
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Patrice Johnson Chevannes, The Waterfall
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Justin Cooley, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Carrie Coon, Bug
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting For Godot
Ayo Edebiri, Proof
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tru
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Ishmael Gonzalez, Spread
Sean Hayes, The Unknown
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Grey Henson, Bigfoot
André Holland, The Brothers Size
Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Alani iLongwe, The Brothers Size
Stephen Kunken, Kyoto
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
John McCrea, Prince F****t
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman and Little Bear Ridge Road
Lea Michele, Chess
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Lizan Mitchell, Cold War Choir Practice
Aigner Mizzelle, The Monsters
Chloë Grace Moretz, Caroline
Lupita Nyong’o, Twelfth Night
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
Brian Quijada, Mexodus
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus
Jasmine Amy Rogers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wild Party
Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner's Come and Gone
Ethan Slater, Marcel on the Train
Ari'el Stachel, Other
B Noel Thomas, Saturday Church
Taylor Trensch, Bat Boy: The Musical
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Jessica Vosk, Beaches, A New Musical
Adrienne Warren, The Wild Party
Kara Young, Gruesome Playground Injuries and Proof
The Drama League also acknowledged the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Neil Patrick Harris, Art
Hugh Jackman, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Caissie Levy
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – David Cromer
Contribution to the Theater – Kamilah Forbes
Gratitude Award – Scott Ellis
The Steering Committee is led by co-chairs Bonnie Comley and Darin Oduyoye and members Trish Chambers, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii. The Awards Honorary Committee, still in formation, includes Bryan Cranston, Bebe Neuwirth, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nathan Lane and John Lithgow.