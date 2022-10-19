Odds & Ends: Broadway's New Lena Horne Theatre Sets Unveiling for November 1

Lena Horne Theatre Sets Unvieling Date

Broadway's newest marquee is ready to go up! Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre will be renamed the Lena Horne Theatre, becoming the first theater named after a Black woman, when it is unveiled on November 1. The ceremony will include special performances, remarks, and an unveiling of the new marquee, kicking off with a DJ block party to celebrate the momentous occasion. Joining in the celebration will be stars and luminaries from the Broadway and entertainment communities.The theater was built in 1926 and is currently home to the Tony-nominated Six: The Musical. The renaming of the Brooks Atkinson is a result of the agreement between Broadway leaders and Black Theater United, in which all three major Broadway owners would rename at least one theater after a Black artist. Jujamcyn Theaters already had a theater named for playwright August Wilson and the Shubert Organization recently renamed the Cort Theatre the James Earl Jones Theatre.

New Musical A Sign of the Times to Have Developmental Reading

A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark and other hit-makers of the 1960s, will have a developmental reading October 24-28. Featuring a book by Lindsey Hope Perlman and based on an original story by Richard Robin, the show is directed by Gabriel Barre with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter. A Sign of the Times tells the story of Cindy, a young woman pursuing her passion and finding her voice in New York City in 1965. Set against the backdrop of women's liberation and civil rights movements and the Vietnam War, the musical features such songs as “Downtown,” “You Don't Own Me,” “Don't Sleep in the Subway,” “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss),” and “The Boy From New York City.” A Sign of the Times made its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals in 2016 and played a regional engagement at Delaware Theatre Company in 2018.

Broadway-Bound Good Night, Oscar Wins Big in Chicago

Doug Wright's Broadway-bound Good Night, Oscar, which played Chicago's Goodman Theatre in the spring, won big at the Jeff Awards, which honors theater arts produced in the Chicago area. The play, starring Sean Hayes, took home the awards for Best Principal Performer, Best Play, Best New Work, Best Sound and Best Set Design. Good Night, Oscar is set to bow at the Belasco Theatre on April 7, 2023 and open on April 24, 2023.

The 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Sets Date

Save the date! The 14th Annual Jimmy Awards will take place on June 26, 2023 at 7:30PM at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre. The event highlights the best of high school musical theater talent and features nominees from over 40 regions around the country. Last year the ceremony returned in-person and Kendall Becerra of San Diego and Nicholas Barrón of San Antonio were crowned champions. More information, including hosts, judges and more, will be announced later. Past participants of the Jimmy Awards include two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as well as 2018 winners Andrew Barth Feldman and Reneé Rapp, who went on to make their Broadway debuts within a year of winning.

New Musical The Ten, Inspired by the Spiritual Energy of Music, Is in Development

The Ten, a new musical project inspired by the power and spiritual energy of gospel, hip-hop, bluegrass, R&B, soul and the blues, is in development by producers Ken Davenport and Primary Wave Music. The new musical will feature music and lyrics by the Grammy Award nominated team Future Cut and Emily Phillips with a book by Nambi E. Kelley. Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson will direct. A reading is being planned for early 2023.

