Take a Bow! Revisit the 2022 Jimmy Awards, Celebrating High School Musical Theater Excellence

It's been over two weeks since the 2022 Jimmy Awards ceremony took place at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre on June 27, and this weekend The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is looking back at the celebrations. The annual ceremony brings the best of high school musical theater performers from all over the country to New York City to compete for scholarships to continue their education. This year, Kendall Becerra of San Diego and Nicholas Barrón of San Antonio were crowned champions. Becerra wowed judges with her performance of "Breathe" from In the Heights, while Battle sang "This Is Not Over Yet" from Parade.

The 2022 ceremony featured 92 contestants from all over the country. In addition to Becerra and Barrón, 18 other nominees earned scholarships ranging from $2,000-$3,000.

Past participants of the Jimmy Awards include two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as well as 2018 winners Andrew Barth Feldman and Reneé Rapp, who went on to make their Broadway debuts within a year of winning.

Click here to watch Becerra's performance and here to see Barrón's.

Watch the recap below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.