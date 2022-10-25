Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker to Star in Pictures From Home on Broadway

Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker are returning to the Broadway stage next year. They will star in Pictures From Home, a new play based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan and adapted for the stage by Sharr White. Bartlett Sher will direct the production, which will begin performances at Broadway's Studio 54 on January 10, 2023 and open on February 9, 2023.

Pictures From Home brings to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.

Lane was most recently seen as Teddy Dimas in Only Murders in the Building, for which he won an Emmy Award. He is a three-time Tony Award winner for his performances in Angels in America, The Producers and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. He has additional nominations for Guys and Dolls, The Nance and The Front Page. Lane was most recently seen on Broadway in 2019's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus.

A Tony winner for his turn as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Burstein has additional Tony nominations for The Drowsy Chaperone, South Pacific, Follies, Golden Boy, Cabaret and Fiddler on the Roof.

Wanamaker is two-time Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee. She appeared on Broadway in Piaf, Loot, Electra and Awake and Sing! She is known for playing Madame Hooch in the Harry Potter franchise and was twice nominated for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for Prime Suspect and Love Hurts.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, Pictures From Home is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production. Additional casting and creative team will be announced later.