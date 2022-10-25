Cast Set for Premiere of Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo's Musical Invincible

Casting has been announced for the world premiere production of Grammy-winning artists Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's Invincible - The Musical. The Broadway-bound project reimagines Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet for the 21st century. With a book by Bradley Bredeweg and direction by Tiffany Nichole Greene, the show will play California's Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts from November 22 through December 18.

The show stars Khamary Rose as Romeo, Kay Sibal as Juliet, Sharon Leal as Madame Capulet, Dionne Gipson as Madame Montague, Brennin Hunt as Paris, Ari Notartomaso as Benvolio, Julia Harriman as Nura, Jon Patrick Walker as Friar, Aaron Alcaraz as Mercutio/Ensemble/Romeo Understudy and Josh Strobl as Tybalt/Ensemble/Romeo Understudy. The cast also includes Steven Agdeppa, Gillian Bozajian, Cameron Field, Sophia Hall, Nadja Hayes, Eric Myrick, Ian Joseph Paget, Lyric Rachae, Krystle Simmons, Kelsey Lee Smith, Ian Ward and Kendyl Yokoyama.

This new musical explores how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation. The star-crossed lovers meet in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona as the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. Through Benatar and Giraldo’s rock anthems and new songs, Invincible - The Musical imagines peace in a divided world.

Singer Benatar and producer-guitarist Giraldo, who are married, have been collaborators for over 40 years. Together, they have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won four consecutive Grammy Awards. They are known for their songs “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is For Children”. They will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

Invincible features choreography by Galen Hooks, orchestrations by Giraldo and Jesse Vargas, music direction and arrangements by Giraldo and Vargas, scenic design by Arnel Sanciano, projection design by Yee Eun Nam, costume design by Lena Sands, lighting design by Elizabeth Harper and sound design by Cricket Meyers.