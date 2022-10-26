Be a Part of It! New Kander & Ebb Musical New York, New York to Open on Broadway in the Spring

Start spreading the news! New York, New York, a new musical by the legendary songwriting team of John Kander and Fred Ebb, is coming to Broadway. The musical, inspired by the 1977 MGM film written by Earl M. Rauch, features an all-star creative team. In addition to a score by Tony, Emmy & Grammy winners and Oscar nominees Kander and Ebb, New York, New York is written by Tony nominee David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington and features additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. The production, directed and choreographed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, will begin performances on March 24, 2023 at the St. James Theatre. It will open on April 26. Tickets are now sale.

The musical is set in 1946. The war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. But do these singers, dancers, musicians and makers have what it takes to survive this place, let alone to succeed? If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

“In 1945, World War II ended," Kander said in a statement. "In the years that immediately followed, hundreds of thousands of ex-servicemen and women—myself included—descended on New York City, a tough, gritty, beautiful dream palace, filled with youthful energy and optimism.‘The sadness is over! This is where I can become the person I was meant to become!’ And this is the New York of our story.”

New York, New York marks the first new Kander and Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015’s The Visit. The legendary duo's Broadway musicals include Flora, the Red Menace (1965), Cabaret (1966), Zorba (1968), 70, Girls, 70 (1971), Chicago (1975), The Act (1978), Woman of the Year (1981), The Rink (1984), And the World Goes ‘Round (1991), Kiss of the Spiderwoman (1992), Steel Pier (1997), Curtains (2006), The Scottsboro Boys (2010) and The Visit (2015.) Their work on the film New York, New York has resulted in one of the most enduring anthems of all time. Ebb passed away in 2004, but Kander has continued writing—not only finishing the projects the two had begun, but also writing new projects.

This production reunites Kander with director and choreographer Stroman and book writer Thompson, who collaborated with both Kander and Ebb on Broadway’s The Scottsboro Boys, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and Steel Pier, which was nominated for 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, as well as off-Broadway productions of The Beast in the Jungle, And the World Goes ‘Round and the revival of Flora and the Red Menace.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.