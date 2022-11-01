Anthony Rapp's One-Man Musical Without You to Play New World Stages in January

Original Rent cast member Anthony Rapp is returning to the New York stage. He will premiere Without You, a one-man musical adapted from his memoir, at New World Stages beginning on January 14, 2023. Opening night will be on January 25—27 years to the day that Rent had its first public performance at New York Theatre Workshop. The show, directed by Steven Maler, is set to run through April 30.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was 22, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical became the global phenomenon Rent. This is where the story of Without You begins. Backed by a five-piece rock band, Rapp shares his story about the early years of Rent in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

In addition to Rent, Rapp's Broadway credits include The Little Prince and the Aviator, Precious Sons, Six Degrees of Separation, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and If/Then. His screen credits include Chris Columbus’ film version of Rent as well as Star Trek: Discovery, Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Man of the Century, Road Trip, A Beautiful Mind and more. In 2000, he released his debut album Look Around.

The production will feature the music of Jonathan Larson’s Rent along with original songs and compositions by Rapp, David Matos and Joe Pisapia. Orchestrations, original compositions and musical direction are by Daniel A. Weiss with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.