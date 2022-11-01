Sierra Boggess to Star in The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles

Sierra Boggess will lead the cast of The Secret Garden, which will play the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from February 19, 2023 through March 26. It will open on February 26. The musical by Marsha Norman and the late Lucy Simon will be directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle with music direction by Rob Berman.

“I am so incredibly thrilled to play Lily once again in our production of The Secret Garden," Boggess said. She previously played the role in a pre-Broadway lab and appeared in a 2016 concert of the show. "With one of the most beautiful scores ever written by our beloved Lucy Simon, I hope to honor her with every note and give the world this story that we are so in need of at this time.”

Boggess' Broadway credits include My Love Letter to Broadway, School of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera. She garnered an Olivier Award nomination for her performance in the West End production of Love Never Dies.

Based on the 1911 novel and featuring a Tony-winning book by Norman and a Tony-nominated score by Simon, The Secret Garden follows 10-year-old Mary Lennox, who returns to Yorkshire, England to live with her embittered, reclusive Uncle Archibald, whom she has never met. There, the ill-tempered and lonely Mary meets Martha, a chambermaid, who tells her of a secret garden which belonged to her Aunt Lily (Boggess) before she died. Mary's search for the garden introduces her to a slew of other characters.

The Secret Garden premiered on Broadway in 1991, winning three Tony Awards, including a win for Daisy Eagan, who is the youngest female recipient of a Tony Award to date for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Additional casting will be announced later.