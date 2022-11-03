Odds & Ends: Colin Quinn to Return Off-Broadway With Small Talk

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Colin Quinn's Small Talk to Arrive in January

Comedian Colin Quinn is heading back to the New York stage. Deadline reports that he will bring his show Small Talk to the Lucille Lortel Theatre beginning on January 6, 2023. Opening is set for January 23, and the off-Broadway production will run through February 11. James Fauvell reunites with Quinn following Red State Blue State as director of the show, which was inspired by the comic's fascination with chatting with different types of people.

Billy Porter (Photo: c/o Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS)

Billy Porter Joins the Broadway Legends Ornament Collection

'Tis the season, children! Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Billy Porter is joining the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Broadway Legends ornament collection, which also includes Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand and Gwen Verdon. With signature fire engine red ensemble and thigh-high boots, the collectible ornament features Porter in his Tony Award-winning role of Lola in Kinky Boots. Head here to check it off your holiday wishlist.

Full Cast Announced for Erika Henningsen-Led Joy

Complete casting has been announced for Joy the Musical. As previously reported, former Broadway.com vlogger Erika Henningsen is set to headline theworld premiere production at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse from December 7 through December 30. The cast also includes Vicki Lewis as Toots, Stephen De Rosa as Rudy and Trent Saunders as Tony as well as Sami Bray, Badia Farha, Pomme Koch, Gaelen Gilliand, Hazel Anne Raymundo, Olivia Jones, John Hickok, Ashleigh Marie Arnold, Brian Shepard, Dana Costello, Kristen Faith Oei, Alanna Saunders, Ryan Duncan, Anthony Wayne, Justin Gregory Lopez, Bronwyn Tarboton and Michal Kolaczkowski. The musical is based on the real life of Joy Mangano, the entrepreneur, inventor, best-selling author and self-made millionaire who created the Miracle Mop. Directed by Casey Hushion with choreography by Joshua Bergasse, the new musical features a score by AnnMarie Milazzo, musical supervision by Andy Einhorn and a book by Ken Davenport.

Laura Osnes (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Laura Osnes Releases On the Other Side, Pt. 1 EP

Two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes has released her first EP of original music. On the Other Side, Pt. 1 features five original songs, which chronicle her journey over the past year. "I felt completely silenced, and yet, there was something in me that knew my experience needed to be shared," she said in a statement. "I had something to say, both literally and figuratively, and songwriting became the vehicle for me to find my voice again.” Osnes is set to release a second installment of this EP at a later date.