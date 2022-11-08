Here's a Fun First Look at Victoria Clark & More in Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo

Victoria Clark in Broadway's "Kimberly Akimbo"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
The off-Broadway hit Kimberly Akimbo has arrived on the Great Bright Way! Playing at the Booth Theatre and scheduled to officially open on November 10, the new musical stars Victoria Clark as Kim, a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Watch clips and checkout photos from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's new show, which also stars Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White, below!