Here's a Fun First Look at Victoria Clark & More in Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 8, 2022
Victoria Clark in Broadway's "Kimberly Akimbo"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The off-Broadway hit Kimberly Akimbo has arrived on the Great Bright Way! Playing at the Booth Theatre and scheduled to officially open on November 10, the new musical stars Victoria Clark as Kim, a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Watch clips and checkout photos from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's new show, which also stars Justin CooleySteven BoyerAlli MauzeyBonnie MilliganOlivia Elease HardyFernell HoganMichael Iskander and Nina White, below!

 

 

The cast of Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Victoria Clark as Kimberly in Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Victoria Clark as Kimberly in Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Victoria Clark as Kimberly and the cast of Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Alli Mauzey as Pattie in Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Justin Cooley as Seth in Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Victoria Clark as Kimberly and Steven Boyer as Buddy in Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Victoria Clark as Kimberly and Justin Cooley as Seth in Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Bonnie Milligan as Debra in Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Victoria Clark as Kimberly and Justin Cooley as Seth in Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
The cast of Kimberly Akimbo.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
View the Full Gallery Here
