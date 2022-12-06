Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover & Gavin Creel Set for Into the Woods National Tour

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods is heading out on a national tour. Directed by Lear deBessonet, the production is set to begin in February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. following preview performances in Buffalo, New York. Lorin Latarro choreographs and Rob Berman serves as the music director. The Broadway production will play its final performance at the St. James Theatre on January 8, 2023.

The national tour will star Broadway cast members Montego Glover as the Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker, Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf, Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and puppet design by James Ortiz. Cookie Jordan is the hair, make-up and wig designer.

The Broadway production marked the third revival of Into the Woods and its first time back on Broadway in 20 years. It debuted in 1987 and earned Lapine and Sondheim Tony Awards. A star-studded movie adaptation was released in 2014.