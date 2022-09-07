Into the Woods Extends on Broadway a Final Time

The revival of Into the Woods has extended its limited engagement on Broadway for a final time. The production will now play at the St. James Theatre through January 8, 2023. It was originally announced to play its final performance on August 21 and then extended through October 16. Lear deBessonet directs the Broadway transfer of the Encores! staging of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical. Lorin Latarro choreographs and Rob Berman serves as music director.

A slew of Broadway favorites stepped into the production on September 6 after members of the original cast took their final bow on September 4. The current cast now features Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife with real-life husband Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker. Montego Glover and Patina Miller share the role of the Witch. Krysta Rodriguez plays Cinderella with Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Cole Thompson as Jack, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel and Jim Stanek as the Steward. Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore and Cameron Johnson serve as swings.

Andy Karl will play the role of the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince from September 6 through September 15 while original cast member Gavin Creel fulfills a prior commitment. Creel returns to the production on September 16. Aymee Garcia will continue as Jack’s Mother through September 25 with Ann Harada reprising her role of Jack’s Mother from the City Center Encores! production beginning on September 27.

This marks the third revival of Into the Woods and its first time back on Broadway in 20 years. A movie adaptation was released in 2014.