Almost Famous, Based on the Cameron Crowe Movie, Sets Broadway Closing Date

The Broadway musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe's 2000 film Almost Famous will close on January 8. It began performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3 and officially opened on November 3. The production, directed by Jeremy Herrin and featuring a score by Tom Kitt with a book and lyrics by Crowe, arrived on Broadway three years after its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre. At the time of its closing, Almost Famous will have played 30 previews and 77 regular performances on Broadway.

Almost Famous stars Casey Likes as William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Chris Wood as Russell Hammond, Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe and Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller. It features Rob Colletti, Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters and Matthew C. Yee.

The musical, set in 1973, chronicles the coming of age of 15-year-old music fan William (Likes). When he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone to interview up-and-coming band Stillwater—fronted by lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Wood) and singer Jeff Bebe (Gehling)—William heads out on tour with the band.

Almost Famous features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, orchestrations and arrangements by Kitt, music directio by Bryan Perri, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo and hair, wig, and makeup design by Luc Verschueren.

In a statement the producers said, “Almost Famous, like the music it celebrates, will endure. We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come.”