Mrs. Doubtfire to Play the West End in May

Mrs. Doubtfire, the musical comedy based on the hit 1993 film, will arrive in the West End next year. The London production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre beginning on May 12, 2023 ahead of opening night on June 22.

The show will star Gabriel Vick as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire, Carla Dixon Hernandez as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins as Andre and Ian Talbot as Mr. Jolly. The cast will also include Joshua Dever, Samuel Wilson-Freeman, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Tom Scanlon, Vicki Lee Taylor, Rebecca Donnelly, Amy Everett and Paulo Teixeira. Full casting will be announced later.

The musical follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team also includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Ethan Popp, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designer David Brian Brown and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.