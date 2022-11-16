Tony Winner Michele Pawk & Michael Wartella Join Wicked on Broadway

Welcome to Oz! Tony winner Michele Pawk and Michael Wartella are set to join Wicked on Broadway. Pawk will take on the role of Madame Morrible beginning on December 12. She is replacing Sharon Sachs, who will take her final bow on December 11. Wartella began performances as Boq on November 15. He took over the role from Jordan Barrow ,who ended his history-making run on November 13. Wartella previously played the role on Broadway in 2013.

Pawk is a Tony winner for Hollywood Arms. Her other Broadway credits include Beautiful, Hairspray, Losing Louie, Mamma Mia!, Chicago, Seussical, Cabaret, Triumph of Love, Crazy For You and Mail. Most recently she garnered acclaim for the off-Broadway production Heroes of The Fourth Turning. Wartella was most recently seen starring as Dion DiMucci in the pre-Broadway engagement of The Wanderer. His Broadway credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Tuck Everlasting.

They join Talia Suskauer as Elphaba, Brittney Johnson as Glinda, Tony winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Tony nominee Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond and Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose.

Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”