Check Out New Photos of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' on Broadway

Get ready for takeoff because photos of the Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' have arrived. The play, which had a twice-extended run at the Public Theater in 2019, began performances at the Belasco Theatre on November 9 and will open on December 1. Written by and starring Cooper, the show is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. Returning to the production are Public Theater cast members Cooper as Peaches as well as Fedna Jacquet as Passenger #1, Marchánt Davis as Passenger #2, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Passenger #4 and Crystal Lucas-Perry as Passenger #5. Shannon Matesky is new to the company as Passenger #3. Ain’t No Mo’ dares to ask the incendiary question: “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” The answer is the high-octane comedy about being Black in today’s America. Check out the photos below, and be sure to book a flight to the Belasco to experience it for yourself.

Marchánt Davis in Ain't No Mo'.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Crystal Lucas-Perry and Ebony Marshall-Oliver.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)