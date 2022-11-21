 Skip to main content
Check Out New Photos of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' on Broadway

by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 21, 2022
Jordan E. Cooper in "Ain't No Mo'"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Get ready for takeoff because photos of the Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' have arrived. The play, which had a twice-extended run at the Public Theater in 2019, began performances at the Belasco Theatre on November 9 and will open on December 1. Written by and starring Cooper, the show is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb. Returning to the production are Public Theater cast members Cooper as Peaches as well as Fedna Jacquet as Passenger #1, Marchánt Davis as Passenger #2, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Passenger #4 and Crystal Lucas-Perry as Passenger #5. Shannon Matesky is new to the company as Passenger #3. Ain’t No Mo’ dares to ask the incendiary question: “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” The answer is the high-octane comedy about being Black in today’s America. Check out the photos below, and be sure to book a flight to the Belasco to experience it for yourself.

Marchánt Davis in Ain't No Mo'.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Crystal Lucas-Perry and Ebony Marshall-Oliver.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Crystal Lucas-Perry in Ain't No Mo'.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
