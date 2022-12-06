We Will Rock You to Return to the West End in June

Queen and Ben Elton’s We Will Rock You is set to bow in London once again. The show will return to the West End, playing the London Coliseum from June 2, 2023 through August 27.

Featuring 24 of Queen’s greatest hits and a script by Elton, who returns to direct the revival, We Will Rock You tells the story of a globalized future without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, fight against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss, the Killer Queen. Scaramouche and Galileo, two young outsiders, cannot come to terms with the bleak conformist reality. They join the Bohemians and embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and rock.

“I hope somebody's squared this with English Heritage because the fabulous London Coliseum is a Grade II listed theater, and We Will Rock You is gonna blow the roof off,” Elton said in a statement.

First premiering at London’s Dominion Theatre in 2002, We Will Rock You ran in the West End for 12 years and also found popularity around the world, playing to a global audience of 20 million across 28 countries.

Casting will be announced later.