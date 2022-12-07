Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson & More Join Bad Cinderella on Broadway

The complete cast is set for the Broadway premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella. The musical, which is set to begin performances at the Imperial Theatre on February 17, 2023 and open on March 23, features an updated story and book by Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell. Lloyd Webber composed the music and David Zippel wrote the lyrics. Laurence Connor directs with JoAnn Hunter choreographing. Linedy Genao will star as Cinderella.

The cast features Carolee Carmello as the Stepmother, Grace McLean as the Queen, Jordan Dobson as Prince Sebastian, Morgan Higgins as the step-sister Marie, Sami Gayle as the step-sister Adele, Christina Acosta Robinson as the Godmother and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate.

They will be joined by Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood and Aléna Watters with Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez and Lucas Thompson as swings.

Carmello is a three-time Tony nominee for Parade, Lestat and Scandalous. She is currently playing John Dickinson in 1776. McLean has appeared on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and is known for her work off-Broadway in Alice by Heart and In the Green. Dobson has appeared in the ensemble of Hadestown and West Side Story, he is currently in A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical. Robinson made her Broadway debut in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Gayle has been seen on Broadway in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and Gypsy. This marks the Broadway debut for Higgins.

This modern retelling of the classic fairytale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what “happily ever after” really means.

Bad Cinderella will feature scenic and costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Gareth Owen and hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren.