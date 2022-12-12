Rebecca Musical Set for English-Language London Premiere in 2023

An English-language production of the musical Rebecca is heading to London. The Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay show will play at the Charing Cross Theatre beginning on September 4, 2023. Featuring an orchestra of 18, the London production will be directed by Alejandro Bonatto and choreographed by Ron Howell. Casting and additional creative team members will be announced later.

Rebecca, which had its world premiere in Vienna, Austria in September 2006 and has a complicated history, is based on the 1938 Daphne du Maurier novel of the same name. It tells the story of Maxim de Winter, his new wife (“I) and Mrs. Danvers, the controlling and manipulative housekeeper of Maxim’s West Country estate of Manderley. Upon moving into the grand house, "I" realizes the memory of Maxim's first wife, the glamorous and mysterious Rebecca, still casts a shadow.

Rebecca features an original book and lyrics by Kunze, music by Levay, English book adaptation by Christopher Hampton and English lyrics by Hampton and Kunze. The 2012 Broadway premiere, which never came to fruition, had been announced to star Jill Paice, Ryan Silverman, James Barbour and more.