Cast Set for World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger Off-Broadway

The full cast is set for the world premiere of Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger. The show, a co-production between the Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage, will begin performances at the Tony Kiser Theater on March 15, 2023 and open on April 10. Tony winner Jackson, known for A Strange Loop, is the writer, composer and lyricist for the new musical, which is be directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, choreographed Raja Feather Kelly and music directed by Meg Zervoulis.

The cast features Liz Lark Brown (Chonburi International Hotel), Kayla Davion (Tina), Latoya Edwards (School Girls, or, the African Mean Girls Play), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken and Biscuits), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown national tour), Molly Hager (Waitress), Vincent Jamal Hooper (Hamilton), James Jackson Jr. (A Strange Loop), Tarra Conner Jones (Little Shop of Horrors), Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill) and Eric William Morris (King Kong).

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs (Edwards) and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite’s juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention—especially from the Allwhite killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha’s Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out in White Girl in Danger.