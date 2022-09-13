Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger to Have World Premiere Off-Broadway Next Year

Tony winner Michael R. Jackson's new musical White Girl in Danger will have its world premiere off-Broadway in the spring of 2023. The musical is a co-production between the Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage and will begin performances at the Tony Kiser Theater on March 15, 2023 and open on April 10. Tony nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) will direct, and Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop) will choreograph.

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite’s juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention—especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha’s Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at White Girl in Danger.

Jackson is a Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prizer winner for A Strange Loop, which is playing at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. Blain-Cruz earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut directing The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center. Kelly made his Broadway debut choreographing A Strange Loop and has recently worked on Suffs and We're All Gonna Die.

Casting and the complete creative team for White Girl in Danger will be announced at a later date.