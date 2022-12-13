The 76th Tony Awards Set for June 11 at United Palace

A date has been set for Broadway's biggest night. The 76th Tony Awards will take place on June 11, 2023. The ceremony will take place at New York City's United Palace for the first time. The awards be broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. More information on the special, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway season, will be available in the coming months.



The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is April 27, 2023 for Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 76th Tony Awards will be announced on May 2, 2023.



“We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time," said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, in a statement. "As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre."



The Antoinette Perry "Tony" Award, founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, is bestowed annually on theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.