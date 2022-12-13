Broadway Grosses: Fans Flock for KPOP's Broadway Farewell

Though KPOP closed at the Circle in the Square Theatre on December 11, having played 44 preview performances and 17 regular performances, audiences showed up to see the musical in its final week. The musical, which took theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory, peaked at 100.29 percent capacity, earning a top five spot among usual suspects The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, The Music Man and MJ The Musical.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 11.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,389,857)

2. The Lion King ($2,365,967)

3. Wicked ($2,083,245)

4. Hamilton ($2,077,730)

5. The Phantom of the Opera ($2,020,245)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. KPOP ($281,757)

4. Topdog/Underdog ($264,965)

3. 1776 ($261,523)

2. Ain't No Mo' ($164,592)

1. Between Riverside and Crazy ($160,076)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.18%)

2. Hamilton (100.86%)

3. The Music Man (100.68%)

4. KPOP (100.29%)

5. MJ The Musical (100.24%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. 1776 (68.07%)

4. Ohio State Murders (64.28%)

3. Topdog/Underdog (52.29%)

2. Take Me Out (51.10%)

1. Ain't No Mo' (46.98%)

Source: The Broadway League