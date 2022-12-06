 Skip to main content
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

New Musical KPOP to End Broadway Run on December 11

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 6, 2022
The Broadway cast of "KPOP"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The new musical KPOP is closing on Broadway. The show, which began preview performances at Circle in the Square Theatre on October 13 and opened on November 20, will play its final performance on December 11. By the time of closing, KPOP will have played 44 preview performances and 17 regular performances. An original Broadway cast recording is set to release on February 24, 2023.

The final performance will have a special Asian American and Pacific Islanders community event and panel discussion to celebrate and reflect on AAPI representation on Broadway and beyond.

Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, KPOP is an immersive musical that weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory. Teddy Bergman directs.

The production stars LunaKevin WooMinBoHyungJulia Abueva, Major Curda, Jinwoo JungJiho Kang, Amy Keum, James KhoEddy LeeJully Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham LimKate Mina LinAubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, John YiJoshua Lee, Lina Rose Lee and Zachary Noah Piser

The musical features choreography by Jennifer Weber, music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, costume design by Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Peter Fitzgerald and Andrew Keister, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia M. Neal and makeup design by Joe Dulude II and Suki Tsujimoto.

