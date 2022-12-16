Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' to Stay Open Another Week

After announcing it will close on December 18, Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' will now play its final performance at the Belasco Theatre on December 23. Playwright and star Cooper launched the #SaveAintNoMo campaign last week following the closing notice.

In addition to Cooper as Peaches, Ain’t No Mo’ stars Fedna Jacquet as Passenger #1, Marchánt Davis as Passenger #2, Shannon Matesky as Passenger #3, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Passenger #4 and Crystal Lucas-Perry as Passenger #5.

Ain’t No Mo’, which had a twice-extended run at the Public Theater in 2019, dares to ask the incendiary question: “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” The answer is the high-octane comedy about being Black in today’s America.

The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Emilio Sosa, wig design by Mia M. Neal, sound design by Jonathan Deans and Taylor William and lighting design by Adam Honoré.