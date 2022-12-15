Hear from Jesse Williams, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope & More on The Broadway Show

Jesse Williams & Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show"
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on December 18 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with The Collaboration co-stars Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany about taking on iconic artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.
- Game on! Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Take Me Out Tony nominee Jesse Williams at citizenM Hotel.
- Hit the red carpets for the big Broadway opening nights of Some Like It Hot and Ohio State Murders.
- Eddie Izzard talks about returning to the New York stage in Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations.
- Learn five things about The Collaboration's Krysta Rodriguez.
- All hail the new queens of Six! See the new leads take the stage for their first bow on Broadway.
- Little Shop of Horrors star Matt Doyle and Kimberly Akimbo’s Bonnie Milligan get together with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about their careers and friendship.
- ‘Tis the season! Correspondent Perry Sook takes a tour of Radio City Musical from the Rockettes starring in the Christmas Spectacular during the most wonderful time of the year.
- Matilda The Musical star Emma Thompson speaks with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about playing Miss Trunchbull in the new movie musical based on the stage show.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!