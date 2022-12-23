Postponed Ragtime Benefit Concert to Take Place in 2023

The wheels of a dream are still turning. Brian Stokes Mitchell offered an update about the Entertainment Community Fund benefit concert of the 1998 musical Ragtime, which was postponed in 2020. The one-night event, dedicated to the memory of original cast member Marin Mazzie, was originally announced for April 27, 2020 at the Minskoff Theatre. In a new video message, Mitchell said the concert will take place in 2023.

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Audra McDonald in Ragtime (Photo: Catherine Ashmore)

The concert was slated to feature original cast members Mitchell, Audra McDonald, Mark Jacoby, Steven Sutcliffe, Judy Kaye, Lynette Perry and Jim Corti. Kelli O'Hara was originally set to step into the role of Mother, originated by Mazzie.

Adapted from E.L. Doctorow's novel and featuring a Tony-winning book by Terrence McNally, the musical features a Tony-winning score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Ragtime introduces the American experience at the turn of the 20th century through the eyes of three different facets of society in New York City.

Watch the video message below!