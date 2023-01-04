Keith Bunin's The Coast Starlight to Bow Off-Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater

Keith Bunin’s The Coast Starlight will play off-Broadway this winter. The new play will begin performances at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on February 16 and open on March 13. Tyne Rafaeli directs.

The Coast Starlight follows a young man who is armed with a secret that can land him in terrible trouble as boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. With the help of his fellow travelers, all of whom are reckoning with their own choices, he has roughly one thousand miles to figure out a way forward.

The production will feature Mia Barron, Camila Canó-Flaviá, Rhys Coiro, Will Harrison, Jon Norman Schneider and Michelle Wilson.

Bunin is known for his plays The Busy World is Hushed, The Credeaux Canvas and The World Over, all of which premiered at Playwrights Horizons. The Coast Starlight was first produced by La Jolla Playhouse and developed at New York Stage and Film and Ojai Playwrights Conference. His screenwriting credits include Disney/Pixar's Onward, Horns and the upcoming Which Brings Me to You.