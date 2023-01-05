Sonya Balsara to Star as Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway

Sonya Balsara will take over as Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway beginning January 19 at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Balsara replaces current star Shoba Narayan, who will play her final performance on January 15.

Balsara previously played the role of Jasmine for several weeks last fall while Narayan starred in the world premiere of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. This marks Balsara's Broadway debut.

She joins a cast that features Michael Maliakel in the title role, Michael James Scott as Genie, Dennis Stowe as Jafar, Milo Alosi as Kassim, Zach Bencal as Babkak and Brad Weinstock as Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

Aladdin was adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales, including “One Thousand and One Nights.” Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into a world of adventure, classic comedy and romance. This production features five songs from the Academy Award-winning movie soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. It is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.