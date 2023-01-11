Cast Set for the National Touring Production of 1776

Casting is set for the national touring production of 1776. Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus co-direct the production, which features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone based on a concept by Edwards. The musical revival took its final bow at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on January 8. It will begin its tour across the country at Philadelphia's Forrest Theatre on February 14.

The 1776 cast features Gisela Adisa as John Adams, Joanna Glushak as John Dickinson, Liz Mikel as Benjamin Franklin, Shelby Acosta as Sec. Charles Thomson, Nancy Anderson as Thomas Jefferson, Tiffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Dawn Cantwell as Col. Thomas McKean, Julie Cardia as Stephen Hopkins, Anissa Marie Griego as Roger Sherman, Kassandra Haddock as Edward Rutledge, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee, Connor Lyon as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Oneika Phillips as John Hancock, Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Ariella Serur as Judge James Wilson, Brooke Simpson as the Courier, Sav Souza as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Tieisha Thomas as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Jill Vallery as Caesar Rodney, Zuri Washington as Robert Livingston, Gwynne Wood as George Read and Candice Marie Woods as Joseph Hewes. Sara Gallo and Lisa Karlin will serve as standbys.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? This new production of the Tony Award-winning musical reexamines this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender and ethnicity.

The revival features choreography by Page, music supervision by David Chase, orchestrations by John Clancy, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo and music direction by Ryan Cantwell. The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Jonathan Deans, projections by David Bengali and hair and wig design by Mia Neal.