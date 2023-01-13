Euphoria's Maude Apatow to Star in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Maude Apatow is set to play Audrey in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre. The breakout Euphoria star will begin performances on February 7, replacing Tony winner Lena Hall, who will take her final bow in the role on February 5.

Apatow is known for playing Lexi Howard in HBO's Euphoria. Her other screen credits include Hollywood, Girls, The King of Staten Island, Assassination Nation and more. This marks her stage debut.

She will star opposite Tony winner Matt Doyle as Seymour. Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham returns as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. beginning January 24. D’Kaylah Unique Whitley joins the cast as Ronnette beginning January 20. The cast also features Brad Oscar as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon.

The production, directed by Michael Mayer, is based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and features a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman. Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it.