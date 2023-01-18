Kimberly Akimbo, A Strange Loop, & Juliet and More Nominated for GLAAD Media Awards

Four Broadway productions were honored by the media advocacy organization GLAAD on January 18 with nominations for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The Outstanding Broadway Production category includes A Strange Loop, & Juliet, Ain't No Mo', Kimberly Akimbo and Take Me Out.

Other nominees of note to Broadway fans include Broadway alum Reneé Rapp for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and The Sex Lives of College Girls, which stars Rapp, for Outstanding Comedy Series. The Inspection, which stars The Collaboration's Jeremy Pope, is up for Outstanding Film – Limited Release. Welcome to Chippendales, which features Tony nominees Andrew Rannells, Robin de Jesús and Tony winner and Sweeney Todd star Annaleigh Ashford, is in the running for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action category sees nominations for both Tim Federle's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Better Nate Than Ever as well as Trevor: The Musical and Monster High: The Movie, which features Broadway's Kyle Selig.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will take place in Los Angeles on March 30 and in New York City on May 13. Head here for the full list of nominees.

