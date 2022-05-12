Film of Trevor: The Musical Heads to Disney+ in June

A film of off-Broadway's Trevor: The Musical is heading to Disney+ this summer. The new musical will be available to stream beginning on June 24.

The production follows 13-year-old Trevor as he struggles to navigate his own identity to determine how he fits in a challenging world. It is based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski. The Trevor Project, founded by Rajski, Stone and Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical.

Trevor: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. Marc Bruni directed the show with Joshua Prince choreographing.

Holden William Hagelberger, who starred in the off-Broadway production, stars in the title role. He is joined by Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia,Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams and Jarrod Zimmerman.

The musical opened at off-Broadway's Stage 42 in November 2021 and closed prematurely. The world premiere of Trevor: The Musical was produced at The Writers Theatre in Chicago.